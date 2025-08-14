EU leaders urge US not to strike unilateral Ukraine peace deal with Russian during one-on-one meeting in Alaska

AMN/ WEB DESK

European leaders have urged US President Donald Trump not to strike a unilateral Ukraine peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their one-on-one meeting on Friday in Alaska.

The warning came during a virtual summit convened by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which included US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders as fears mounted that Putin would take the war on his terms.

Speaking after the virtual call, which Trump described as very good, he assured Leaders that after the summit talks, he would immediately inform them about the outcome. If the talks with Putin go well, a follow-up meeting between the Russian President and Zelensky could happen almost immediately afterwards.

The leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, NATO, and the European Union had taken part in the virtual meeting with Trump. A second, broader meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, attended by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, followed the initial leaders’ summit.

Following the meetings, President Zelensky said that leaders agreed on five key principles to guide any future negotiations in Alaska, including a focus on a ceasefire and “truly reliable” security guarantees. Zelensky also urged for sanctions to be strengthened against Russia if no ceasefire agreement is reached on Friday.