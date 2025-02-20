Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

ENVOYS OF five NATIONS PRESENT CREDENTIALS TO THE PRESIDENT OF INDIA

Feb 20, 2025

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Panama, Guyana, Sudan, Denmark and Palestine at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 20, 2025). Those who presented their credentials were:

1.   H.E. Mr Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama 

2.   H.E. Mr Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

3.   H.E. Dr Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan

4.   H.E. Mr Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark

5.   H.E. Mr Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

NHAI Refutes Claims of FASTag Rule Changes

Feb 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Centre approves ₹1,554 crore additional assistance to 5 states affected by natural calamities

Feb 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

INDIA AND QATAR SHOULD WORK TOGETHER FOR PEACE, PROGRESS AND PROSPERITY: PRESIDENT MURMU

Feb 19, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Delhi: विभागों का बंटवारा, CM रेखा गुप्ता ने अपने पास रखा वित्त, प्रवेश वर्मा को PWD

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP fears election delay, adopts cautious stance on govt and student leaders

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tension in Indo-Bangla ties easing: Bangladesh foreign adviser

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Election Commission agrees to hold long-delayed local govt polls soon

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!