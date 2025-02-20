ENVOYS OF five NATIONS PRESENT CREDENTIALS TO THE PRESIDENT OF INDIA

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Panama, Guyana, Sudan, Denmark and Palestine at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 20, 2025). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama

2. H.E. Mr Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

3. H.E. Dr Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan

4. H.E. Mr Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark

5. H.E. Mr Abdullah Mohammad A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine