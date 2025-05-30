Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Energy essential prerequisite for shaping India’s economic future, says Hardeep Singh Puri

May 30, 2025
A R DAS / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has highlighted energy as an essential prerequisite for economic progress, underscoring its significance in shaping India’s economic future.

Addressing the CII annual business summit here, he emphasised the role of energy in driving economic progress. The Minister added that energy consumption is a key indicator of economic performance, noting that increased energy consumption signifies progress, while a decline indicates underlying issues. Speaking at the same event, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi cited significant contributions of women in key sectors such as research, innovation, boardrooms, aviation, law enforcement, military, and mining. She mentioned the important role of women-led development in achieving a Viksit Bharat. The Minister highlighted that women’s participation is making a substantial difference in various fields, driving progress and change.

Earlier today, addressing the CII annual business Summit, Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that the government created more than 17 crore job opportunities in the last decade. The Minister added that India’s 65 percent population is below the age of 35 which is a demographic dividend and emphasized the need to find ways to convert this manpower into opportunity. He advocated for a model to provide opportunities to the youth.

