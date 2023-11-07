इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2023 01:58:10      انڈین آواز

Election Campaign at peak in Madhya Pradesh; Many Star campaigners attend political rallies

The election campaign in Madhya Pradesh is at its peak. All the parties are trying to woo the voters through their star campaigners.

There are two thousand 533 candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, two thousand 280 are men, 252 are women and one candidate is of third gender. Elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh in a single phase on the 17th of November. Whereas the counting of votes will take place on the 3rd of December.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing meetings in Gwalior, Datia, and Bhind today, said that Congress means three C’s, cut, commission, and corruption. He said Madhya Pradesh also had the three C’s period before 2003.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel said that Congress always wants to stay away from the discussion of development by making contradictory and different allegations. As the time of voting is approaching and Congress has realized its defeat, it is continuously trying to mislead the people by making fabricated and baseless allegations.

Union Minister of State Rajiv Chandrashekhar, while talking to the media in Bhopal today, said that forming the government by lying and looting later is the strategy of the Congress. Therefore, the people of Madhya Pradesh should be cautious about the promises of Congress. After forming the government, Congress added new conditions to the old promises. He said that due to this problem, 50 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka in the last three months.

Meanwhile, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh addressed meetings in Bhojpur, Union Minister Arjun Munda in Aampani of Sanchi assembly in Raisen district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Rewa and  MP Ravi Kishan addressed meetings in Anuppur.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in separate meetings in Kukshi in Dhar district and Indore that the Madhya Pradesh government has made 22 thousand announcements but has not fulfilled even 22. Ms Priyanka also raised the issue of atrocities and insecurity of women. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh took charge of the campaign in Jabalpur, Supriya Shrinet in Bhopal, and Kamal Nath in Chhindwara.

In Damoh, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that alliances keep being formed and broken and this continues in politics. He expressed hope that the Samajwadi Party will perform better than before in this election in Madhya Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati also held meetings in the State and appealed to defeat both BJP and Congress.

