Egypt’s President Sisi appeals international community to prevent escalation of Middle-Eastern war

AMN/ WE DESK

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned the international community against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a ticking time bomb. He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones entering Egyptian air space were intercepted on Friday. Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones, which entered Egyptian airspace, accusing Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement for them. Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea.