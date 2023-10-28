इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 08:30:40      انڈین آواز

Egypt’s President Sisi appeals international community to prevent escalation of Middle-Eastern war

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WE DESK

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned the international community against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a ticking time bomb. He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones entering Egyptian air space were intercepted on Friday. Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones, which entered Egyptian airspace, accusing Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement for them. Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جنرل اسمبلی: غزہ میں امدادی کارروائیوں کے لیے التوائے جنگ پر قرارداد منظور

اردن کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی قرارداد میں غزہ میں انسانی امدادی ک ...

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات کا جائزہ لینے کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے زیراہتمام ایک مشاورتی تنظیم کا قیام

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات، اس سے حاصل ہونے والے مواقع اور اس ...

غزہ پر یو این جنرل اسمبلی کے ہنگامی اجلاس کا پہلا دن

اسرائیل۔فلسطین بحران پر اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی کا دو روز ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart