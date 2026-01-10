ED vs Didi: Mamata Leads Street Protests as Political Storm Hits Delhi

Last Updated on January 10, 2026 1:32 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Kolkata/Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified her political offensive against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after raids at the offices and residence of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its chief Pratik Jain, triggering widespread protests in both West Bengal and the national capital.

On Friday, Mamata led a large protest march in Kolkata against what she described as “politically motivated action” by the ED ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. She accused the BJP-led central government of misusing investigative agencies to intimidate opposition parties and claimed the ED attempted to seize sensitive TMC strategy documents and data unrelated to financial infractions.

Addressing crowds, Mamata declared that the party must not only win Bengal but also counter central dominance in Delhi politics. Her remarks underscored deepening friction between the state government and the Centre, with Mamata alleging unfair targeting and political vendetta.

Political unrest quickly spread to Delhi, where Trinamool Congress MPs, including Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien, staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office. Several MPs were detained by Delhi Police during the demonstration, which was organized to condemn the ED actions and alleged misuse of central agencies.

Meanwhile, legal battles have begun. The Calcutta High Court hearing related to the ED raids has been postponed to January 14, with both TMC and ED approaching the judiciary over disputed conduct during the raids.

The political standoff has turned into a high-stakes confrontation, blending street protests, legal challenges, and national political rhetoric, significantly shaping the pre-election climate in West Bengal and adding pressure on the Centre-state relationship.

আমি ভয় করব না ভয় করব না।

দু বেলা মরার আগে মরব না, ভাই, মরব না॥



The inhumane, undemocratic, authoritarian, and utterly unrepentant BJP is systematically dismantling Bengal’s peace, harmony, and hard-won democratic fabric while strangling our constitutional right to vote.… pic.twitter.com/MykAQyR7z2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 9, 2026