ED Team At Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence After HC Refuses Interim Relief

Delhi CM moves Supreme Court against high court order

High Court declined to issue an interim order providing temporary protection from legal action in alleged money laundering cases related to the purported liquor policy.

protest by AAP volunteers outside CM house

Enforcement Directorate ED officials have arrived at the residence of Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal TODAY EVENING. The officers of the ACB rank are reportedly questioning the CM. Earlier today, Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal’s plea for relief from arrest. Outside the Chief Minister’s residence, a significant police presence has been deployed.The investigative team arrived to deliver the tenth summons to the AAP national convenor concerning the Delhi excise policy case.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had previously ignored numerous summonses from the agency regarding the case. Earlier today, the court declined to provide Kejriwal with any safeguard against coercive measures in a money laundering case associated with the excise policy.

A bench, led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, postponed the AAP leader’s plea for protection for further review on April 22, the same date set for the main hearing of his petition contesting the summonses. The court instructed the Enforcement Directorate to submit its response.

“We have heard arguments from both sides, and currently, we are not inclined to grant protection,” stated the bench, which also included Justice Manoj Jain. “The respondent may file a reply at their discretion.”

The Enforcement Directorate presented relevant documents to the court regarding the investigation. The documents indicated the necessity to question Kejriwal. The request for interim relief is part of Kejriwal’s petition challenging the summonses issued by the ED for interrogation.

No Relief For Kejriwal

