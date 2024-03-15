ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha’s premises in Hyderabad

WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad as part of a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

It was not clear if the action is linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy linked case of the central agency in which the ED has questioned the BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao.

According to reports, searches are underway and the ED officials seized the mobile phones of Kavitha and her associates during the raids.

The ED is also reportedly conducting searches in several other locations in the city in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing till March 19 on K. Kavitha’s plea against ED summons in connection with Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

Kavitha, who was summoned by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case requested the agency to postpone the notice due to the upcoming parliamentary elections.