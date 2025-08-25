Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Nabs Fugitive Amit Ashok Thepade in ₹117 Crore Canara Bank Fraud

Aug 25, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai, has arrested Amit Ashok Thepade in connection with a ₹117.06 crore bank fraud case involving Canara Bank. He was taken into custody on 24 August 2025, after evading authorities for several months.

According to ED Statement, Thepade had been traced to a five-star hotel in South Mumbai, where he had been discreetly staying for the past two months. Acting on actionable intelligence, investigators conducted searches at the hotel, uncovering extensive evidence of financial wrongdoing.

The operation led to the freezing of more than 50 bank accounts, the seizure of ₹9.5 lakh in cash, and recovery of bullion, gold and diamond jewellery valued at ₹2.33 crore, along with two vehicles. Authorities also confiscated multiple digital devices believed to hold crucial records of suspicious financial transactions.

The accused was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), which has granted five days of ED custody for further interrogation. Officials said the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in unraveling the wider network behind the multi-crore fraud.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Highlights Robust Macroeconomic Fundamentals at FIBAC 2025

Aug 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Atal Pension Yojana Crosses 8.11 Crore Subscribers, Adds 1.17 Crore in FY 2024-25

Aug 25, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 25: IT, Realty, and Metal Stocks Lead Indian Market Gains

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Highlights Robust Macroeconomic Fundamentals at FIBAC 2025

26 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Freedom of Speech Must Uphold Dignity of Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla

25 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

25 August 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

25 August 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!