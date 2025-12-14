The Indian Awaaz

ED Conducts Searches at 40 Locations in ISIS-Linked Saquib Nachan Case

Dec 14, 2025
ED Conducts Searches at 40 Locations in ISIS-Linked Saquib Nachan Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches at 40 locations across multiple districts and states as part of an ongoing probe in the Saquib Nachan case, connected to an ISIS-linked module. Saquib Nachan was earlier arrested by the National Investigative Agency for his alleged active involvement in promoting terrorist activities. The Directorate conducted searches at Padgha-Borivali Region near Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hazaribaug, Prayagraj, Daman, and Ratnagiri amongst other locations. During the course of search operations, movable assets worth over 9 crore 70 lakh rupees in the form of cash, gold jewellery and gold bullion were recovered and seized.

Furthermore, 25 Bank accounts pertaining to the accused and suspects have been frozen. Various other incriminating such as documents, literature promoting radicalization and digital devices were also seized. ED revealed that the individuals involved were part of a highly radicalized ISIS-linked module and were allegedly engaged in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives, and raising funds to sustain the operations of the terror module. Further investigation is under progress.

