Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick last night in connection with the alleged case of corruption in ration distribution.

Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department. Mallick was the Food and Supplies Minister in the West Bengal Government before his current portfolio. ED had interrogated him in his Salt Lake house for more than 20 hours before the arrest. The Minister was arrested at around 3 this morning. He was then brought to the ED office in Salt Lake before being taken to the hospital for a medical checkup. Later, the arrested Minister was produced before the Bank shall court.

Yesterday before the arrest, ED searched his two Salt Lake houses and his ancestral house on Amherst Street in Kolkata. ED officials also searched the flats of his PA Amit Dey in the Nagerbazar area of DumDum and two of his close associates in Byatra of Howrah and Beleghata.