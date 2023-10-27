इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 01:51:18      انڈین آواز

ED arrests West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick

Leave a comment
Published On: By

alleged case of corruption in ration distribution

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick last night in connection with the alleged case of corruption in ration distribution.

Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department. Mallick was the Food and Supplies Minister in the West Bengal Government before his current portfolio. ED had interrogated him in his Salt Lake house for more than 20 hours before the arrest. The Minister was arrested at around 3 this morning. He was then brought to the ED office in Salt Lake before being taken to the hospital for a medical checkup. Later, the arrested Minister was produced before the Bank shall court.

Yesterday before the arrest, ED searched his two Salt Lake houses and his ancestral house on Amherst Street in Kolkata. ED officials also searched the flats of his PA Amit Dey in the Nagerbazar area of DumDum and two of his close associates in Byatra of Howrah and Beleghata. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart