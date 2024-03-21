FreeCurrencyRates.com

EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data With Unique Numbers on its Website

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission on Thursday made public a data set of electoral bonds including their numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

The separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll body on its website after the details were submitted to it by the State Bank of India after the order of the Supreme Court.

The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until the scheme was declared null and void by the top court last month. The Election Commission said it has uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis”.

