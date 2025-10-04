EC holds talks with representatives of political parties in Bihar

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 11:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A Z Nawab / Patna

The Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, today held extensive talks with political parties in view of the preparedness of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

Representatives from political parties like BJP, JD(U), Congress, RJD, Left and others submitted their views and suggestions for free, fair, inclusive and peaceful elections.

The ruling BJP has demanded that the Bihar Assembly elections to be conducted in fewer phases.

BJP State President Dr Dilip Jaiswal has urged the Election Commission to hold polling in a maximum of two phases. He said that the party has demanded that the elections must be held after the 3rd or 4th of next month.

On the other hand, the opposition party RJD submitted their views against the Special Intensive Revision SIR of voters’ list in the state.

During the meeting with the Commission, the RJD also demanded to conduct elections in two phases. Party leader Abhay Kushwaha emphasised fair enforcement of the model code of conduct.

After the deliberation, the ECI team is holding a high-level review meeting with administrative and police officials. During the meetings, preparations related to administration and law and order will be reviewed.

In the second session, the Election Commission team held a marathon meeting with administrative and police officials. The meeting discussed law and order arrangements for the elections.

Divisional Commissioners, Inspectors General (IGs), Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), District Magistrates, and Superintendents of Police from all 38 districts participated in the meeting. The Commission reviewed the status of election preparedness with District Election Officers.

Tomorrow, on the second and final day of its Bihar visit, the Commission will meet officials from the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED), banks, railways, airports, and narcotics control bureau, among other enforcement agencies.

The Commission will also hold a review meeting with nodal officers of central and state police forces, the Director General of Police, the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials to assess election preparations. The Election Commission team will also hold a Press Conference to brief the media about the outcome of the meetings held during the visit.