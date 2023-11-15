Dubai Air Show 2023 Breaking Records in Aerospace Innovation

Dubai Air Show returned after two years setting a record as the largest in history, boasting more exhibitors, trade visitors, delegates, and aircraft than ever before. The show kicked off with a breathtaking flypast, an official royal opening, and an immersive tour as attendees flocked to explore the stands and chalets.

The newly introduced Advanced Aerial Mobility Pavilion showcased the latest in electric vehicle (EV) tolls and drone technology; The impressive Space Pavilion underscored the region’s growing interest in the space industry, featuring stands from major players in both domestic and international aerospace.

Emirates and flyDubai jointly secured a substantial order for 125 Boeing wide-body jets, providing a boost to the beleaguered 777X program. The order includes 55 Boeing 777-9s and 35 of the smaller 777-8, leaving Airbus awaiting an order for similar A350 jets. In a notable move, Emirates added five extra 787 Dreamliners, while flyDubai, in its first-ever long-haul order, purchased 30 of the same type.

Debuting two years ago, Vista, the startup initiative at the Dubai Air Show, has experienced a meteoric rise, supported by the Boeing-backed Accelerate program. This initiative brings together the next generation of innovators and pioneers in flight technology. Aerospace Accelerated, Boeing’s innovation arm, strives to integrate external innovations into the Boeing Company by partnering with startups globally through investment and revenue-generating opportunities.

The pitch competition featured startups presenting their solutions to major players in the aerospace ecosystem, tech giants, and global investors. With over 180 advanced commercial, private, and military aircraft on display, attendees eagerly explored the static display for a closer look. The flying display, beamed into restaurants this year, added an extra layer of excitement.