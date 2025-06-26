Drone maker Raphe mPhibr Secures $100 Mnto Propel India’s Aerospace Future

AMN / New Delhi

— In a major boost to India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities, Raphe mPhibr, one of the country’s most innovative aircraft and drone companies, has raised $100 million in a new funding round. The investment, led by global venture capital firm General Catalyst, saw participation from existing backers including Amal Parikh, Think Investments, and several prominent high-net-worth family offices.

This is the largest-ever private capital infusion for an Indian aerospace manufacturing company and takes Raphe mPhibr’s total capital raised to $145 million, further cementing its position as a leader in indigenously developed aviation and defence technologies.

“We are proud to partner with Raphe mPhibr on their transformative journey,” said Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst. “They combine deep technology with a mission-first mindset that aligns with our global vision for building secure and sustainable systems.”

An Aerospace Company Rooted in National Purpose

Founded nearly a decade ago in response to India’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the Make in India initiative, Raphe mPhibr was created to design and manufacture world-class aerospace systems entirely within the country. The company aims to provide India’s armed forces and strategic sectors with indigenous solutions capable of withstanding harsh terrains—mountains, deserts, oceans—and hostile environments.

From its inception, Raphe mPhibr’s vision has been clear: to engineer high-impact aircraft and UAV systems from the ground up, with all core competencies—design, simulation, manufacturing, and testing—consolidated under one roof.

Innovation Inspired by Nature, Backed by Science

Raphe mPhibr’s engineering philosophy draws inspiration from natural laws, much like the ancient Indian mathematician Aryabhata suggested: to observe, understand, and replicate patterns in nature. This philosophy has led the company to build a robust internal R&D structure, with teams specializing in aerodynamics, material sciences, structural mechanics, thermodynamics, vibrations, and electromagnetics.

This approach not only drives innovation but also helps in creating aerospace systems that move with nature’s logic rather than against it.

End-to-End Capabilities at a World-Class Campus

Instead of merely assembling imported parts, Raphe mPhibr has invested in creating India’s most advanced aerospace campus, where every step of the process—from concept design to finished product—happens in-house. The facility includes state-of-the-art labs for metal processing, composite manufacturing, engine design and testing, and military-grade electronics.

“India has built its technology with integrity—without stealing from others,” said nuclear scientist Dr. R. Chidambaram in a 2019 speech. Raphe mPhibr carries that legacy forward, building with transparency, precision, and purpose.

Breakthrough Products Already in the Field

Raphe mPhibr’s systems are already in operational use, redefining the capabilities of Indian security forces:

mR10 : The world’s first operational drone swarm , enabling coordinated missions.

: The world’s first , enabling coordinated missions. mR20 : A high-altitude logistics UAV built for resupply in inaccessible areas.

: A high-altitude built for resupply in inaccessible areas. Bharat : A lightweight, man-portable drone for real-time surveillance in rugged terrain.

: A lightweight, man-portable drone for in rugged terrain. X8: A compact maritime drone for patrol and situational awareness at sea.

Each of these innovations reflects Raphe mPhibr’s dedication to speed, precision, and safety, allowing teams in the field to make quicker and better decisions.

A Global Footprint, Made in India

With recognition growing internationally, the company’s products and engineering philosophies have started gaining attention in Paris, London, and Dubai. Raphe mPhibr also partners with top-tier global companies like Dassault Systèmes, HENSOLDT, and Safran Electronics & Defense.

“Their use of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform shows how virtual worlds can accelerate sovereign innovation,” said Olivier Sappin, CEO of CATIA at Dassault Systèmes.

Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT, highlighted their excellence in mil-grade electronics, while Alexandre Ziegler of Safran described Raphe mPhibr as a uniquely Indian industrial and technological adventure.

People at the Core

While technology is the product, people remain at the heart of Raphe mPhibr. Inspired by Abraham Maslow’s philosophy, the company believes that for individuals to perform at their best, they must feel safe, supported, and purposeful.

This has led to a culture that is emotionally grounded and psychologically secure—one that nurtures engineers not only as professionals but as individuals.

“If we eat well, we innovate well,” is a motto at the company, reflecting its people-first approach to creating a thriving innovation ecosystem.

🇮🇳 Aatmanirbhar in Action

The latest funding is more than financial fuel—it’s a strategic commitment to India’s future. It represents the belief that India can and must build its own capabilities in areas it cannot afford to rely on others for—defence, aviation, and aerospace among them.

“The world is watching India with new eyes. We must now match our vision with capability,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an earlier address—a sentiment Raphe mPhibr seems determined to turn into reality.

With this funding, Raphe mPhibr is not just scaling a company—it is scaling a national mission.