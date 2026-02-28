DRDO successfully conducts 3 successive flight trials of VSHORADS from Integrated Test Range, Odisha

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 7:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO has successfully conducted three successive flight trials of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

The Defence Ministry said that these tests were carried out to revalidate the capability of the VSHORADS missile system in neutralising high-speed threats flying at varying speeds, ranges, and altitudes. During all the flight tests, the missiles intercepted and destroyed the high-speed aerial targets mimicking enemy aircraft in various threat scenarios, meeting all extreme engagement points.

The flight data captured by various range instruments, like Telemetry, Electro-Optical Tracking System, validated the effectiveness of VSHORADS against a wide range of aerial threats. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces and the industries for the successful flight tests of the system. He said that the three consecutive successive flight trials of VSHORADS is a great success, and the system can soon be inducted into the armed forces.