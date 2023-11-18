Dr. Mohamed Muizzu sworn in as eighth President of Maldives

T

Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has been sworn in as the eighth President of the Republic of Maldives in a ceremony held at the Republic Square in the capital Male’. Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef also took an oath of office. Their oath was administered by Chief Justice of the Maldives, Ahmed Muthasim Adnan.

Dr. Muizzu had defeated outgoing President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the runoff elections held in September. Apart from Mr. Solih, former Presidents, Mohamed Nasheed and Dr. Mohamed Waheed also attended the ceremony while opposition leader Abdulla Yameen chose not to attend.

The new Cabinet will be sworn in and presented with letters of appointment in a ceremony scheduled later today evening at the President’s Office.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju attended the oath-taking ceremony. Mr. Rijiju reached Maldives yesterday to represent India at the oath taking ceremony of Dr. Muizzu as the new President. He met outgoing President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih yesterday and highlighted the depth and progress of the India-Maldives bilateral relationship that has grown over the last few years.

Mr. Rijiju also took stock of the progress of the Greater Male Connectivity Project today. The project is being undertaken under the Government of India’s concessional Line of Credit and Grant to Maldives. It is aimed to usher economic development and prosperity in the Greater Male Region.

Mr. Rijiju also called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed India- Sri Lanka relations. Mr. Wickramasinghe also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Muizzu.