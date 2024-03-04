Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launches AYUSH-ICMR Advanced Centre in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today launched the AYUSH-ICMR Advanced Centre in New Delhi for Integrated Health Research at AIIMS. The AYUSH-ICMR Advanced Centre’s goal will be to provide holistic healthcare to patients by using both traditional Indian wisdom and modern medicine together.

These centers will be set up in various AIIMS locations such as AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Nagpur, and AIIMS Rishikesh. They will focus on important research areas to develop comprehensive treatment plans and guidelines.

Mr. Mandviya said, it IS more important to focus on our own traditional wisdom, even if it’s not trendy. The Minister highlighted the importance of adding Ayurveda to regular healthcare, saying it is both culturally important and effective. He also praised AYUSH for their work over the past decade and encouraged young people to find inspiration in ancient texts.

The Minister also launched Indian Public Health Standards to ensure better healthcare quality. By following these standards, states can develop AYUSH services, making them accessible to everyone. The minister also revealed plans for a large study on anaemia at multiple locations.