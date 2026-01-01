Dozens Feared Dead in New Year’s Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Bar

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 9:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dozens of people are feared to have been killed and around 100 others seriously injured after a devastating fire swept through the “Le Constellation” bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1, according to Valais cantonal police. Authorities have said it is too early to determine the cause of the blaze but have ruled out an attack.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday morning, Valais police commander Frédéric Gisler said, “Several dozen people are presumed dead” following the massive fire. He added that approximately 100 people, including many young adults, sustained serious injuries.

The injured have been evacuated to hospitals across Switzerland, including facilities in Sion, Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich. Hospital authorities in Lausanne confirmed that 22 patients are currently being treated there, while Zurich has admitted more than a dozen burn victims.

Gisler said it was likely that the victims included people of multiple nationalities, reflecting the international tourist profile of the resort.

Earlier, police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion had referred to an explosion of unknown origin. However, public prosecutor Béatrice Pilloud later clarified that the incident was being treated as a fire, not an attack. She said efforts were underway to identify the victims and return the bodies to their families. A formal investigation has been launched.

Swiss media outlets Le Nouvelliste and Rhône FM reported that around 40 people may have died, with at least 100 others injured, though officials have cautioned that casualty figures may change as rescue and identification efforts continue.

Le Constellation is a large and long-established bar in Crans-Montana, reportedly capable of accommodating up to 300 people. While it features a small terrace, authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were inside the venue at the time of the fire on New Year’s Eve.

Reporting from the scene, Swiss public broadcaster SRF said the resort was “in total shock.” Correspondent Anna-Lisa Achtermann noted that many of the victims were believed to be tourists, as Crans-Montana is in peak ski season. Local residents said the bar was especially popular among people aged between 16 and 25.

In response to the tragedy, the Valais cantonal government has declared a state of emergency to ensure that all necessary resources can be rapidly mobilised for rescue, medical care and investigation.