FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2024 02:24:24      انڈین آواز

Direct Tax Collection Surges by 18.74% in Current Financial Year

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Gross Direct Tax collection has registered a growth of 18.74 percent during the current Financial Year. According to the Finance Ministry, gross direct tax collection stands at over 22 lakh 27 thousand crore rupees which is more than 18 lakh 75 thousand crore rupees reported in the corresponding period of financial year 2022-23.

The Gross collection includes Corporation Tax, Personal Income Tax, and Securities Transaction Tax among others. Over 10 lakh 98 thousand crore rupees were collected as Corporation Tax while the Personal Income Tax including Securities Transaction Tax was reported over 11 lakh 25 thousand crore rupees. Advance Tax collection stands at over nine lakh 11 thousand crore rupees.

The Finance Ministry said, refunds amounting to three lakh 36 thousand 808 crore rupees have also been issued in the Financial Year 2023-24 which is 12.74 percent higher in comparison to the refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

@Powered By: Logicsart