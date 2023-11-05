DG of CRPF & DG of Police J&K jointly chair high-level meeting to review security situation in Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen and the Director General of Police J&K, R. R Swain jointly chaired a high-level joint meeting of officers to review the overall security scenario of Kashmir valley at the Police Control Room in Srinagar last evening.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP J&K R R Swain stressed for augmenting and enhancing capabilities to achieve the desired results. He directed for putting in use of modern techno tools to monitor the security situation and directed launching operations in higher reach and flushing the hiding terrorists.



The DGP directed that dial 112 helpline in Police Control Rooms be augmented further and added that it would be the first respondent to any particular situation. Stressing for remaining more vigilant against the terror support eco-system which is helping terrorists to carry-out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed for putting in utmost efforts in monitoring the moments of suspect elements. He also stressed for coordinated efforts to demolish the Overground workers (OGW) network and hybrid terrorists. R.R Swain directed the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival. He impressed upon the officers, to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in Jammu Kashmir.