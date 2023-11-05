इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 05:49:10      انڈین آواز

DG of CRPF & DG of Police J&K jointly chair high-level meeting to review security situation in Kashmir

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen and the Director General of Police J&K, R. R Swain jointly chaired a high-level joint meeting of officers to review the overall security scenario of Kashmir valley at the Police Control Room in Srinagar last evening.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP J&K R R Swain stressed for augmenting and enhancing capabilities to achieve the desired results. He directed for putting in use of modern techno tools to monitor the security situation and directed launching operations in higher reach and flushing the hiding terrorists.

The DGP directed that dial 112 helpline in Police Control Rooms be augmented further and added that it would be the first respondent to any particular situation. Stressing for remaining more vigilant against the terror support eco-system which is helping terrorists to carry-out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed for putting in utmost efforts in monitoring the moments of suspect elements. He also stressed for coordinated efforts to demolish the Overground workers   (OGW) network and hybrid terrorists. R.R Swain directed the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival. He impressed upon the officers, to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in Jammu Kashmir. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart