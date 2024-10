AMN

The air quality level in Delhi has been categorized as “poor” by the Central Pollution Control Board – CPCB. Yesterday, the CPCB has reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 292 in the national capital.

AQI between zero to 50 is considered good, between 51 to 100 is considered satisfactory, between 101 to 200 is considered normal, between 201 to 300 is considered poor and between 301 to 400 is considered very poor.