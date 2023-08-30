इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 02:16:16      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police prohibits flying of aerial platforms ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital for security reasons. The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAVs, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc. Therefore, flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital during the G20 Summit in Delhi is prohibited and doing so shall be punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

The order has come into force with effect from yesterday and shall remain in force for a period of 15 days upto 12th September unless withdrawn earlier.

