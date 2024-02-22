इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2024 11:38:42      انڈین آواز
Delhi Police busts fake passport scam, arrests fraudulent agent

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has busted a fake passport scam and arrested a fraudulent agent on Thursday. The Police said that the agent illegally provided an Indian passport to a Bangladeshi national. Upon interrogation of the accused agent, the police revealed that the names of other potential culprits were disclosed. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Delhi Police added that the agent, based in Tripura and Mumbai, furnished fake documents to help the Bangladeshi national in obtaining the passport. The Police added that the accused used the passport to travel to Hong Kong, where he was detained and deported back to India.

