Delhi High Court Reverses Suspension of Seven BJP MLAs for Assembly Disruption

The Delhi High Court, today, set aside the suspension of seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from the remainder of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly. The seven MLAs were suspended for repeatedly interrupting Delhi LG VK Saxena multiple times during his Assembly address on the 15th of February while he was highlighting the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The seven BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta – approached the High Court challenging their indefinite suspension from the Assembly for interrupting the Lieutenant Governor’s address at the beginning of the Budget Session. They contended that the suspension violated the applicable rules. They also claimed that the procedure adopted by the Speaker violated the Petitioners’ rights under the Constitution of India as citizens and also as members of the Legislative Assembly.

The High Court had reserved its verdict on the plea on the 27th of February. Earlier Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey had sought action against the BJP MLAs. The matter was referred to the Privileges Committee by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Following this, the proposal was passed to suspend the seven BJP MLAs from participating in the house proceedings.

