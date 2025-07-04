Delhi govt seeks pause on fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles

AMN

The Delhi government has requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to place on hold the enforcement that mandates the denial of fuel to end-of-life vehicles in Delhi. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has written a letter to CAQM in this regard. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mr. Sirsa said that the Delhi government will clean the environment of the national capital and will not allow the vehicles of the city to be confiscated. He said that the Delhi Government has informed CAQM that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras that were installed are not a robust system, and there are still many challenges with them. The Minister added that it has not been integrated with the NCR data yet.