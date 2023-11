The odd-even vehicle system which was scheduled to be implemented in Delhi from the 13th of November has been deferred. The decision has been taken in view of improved air quality as several parts of Delhi-NCR is receiving rainfall. Briefing media, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, an improvement is seen in the pollution level in the city and the decision to implement odd-even has been postponed. He added that the situation will be analyzed again after Diwali.