Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED seventh summons

FILE PICS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today skipped the seventh summons of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy scam.

The Aam Aadmi Party has said the matter is in the court and instead of sending summons, the ED should wait for the court’s decision. The party accused the government of creating pressure on it.

Meanwhile, BJP has hit out at Mr. Kejriwal for not appearing in front of the ED. Talking to media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Chief Minister of being corrupt and said he has to give answers on the liquor policy scam.

He said Mr. Kejriwal used to say that there should be first resignation then probe in corruption charges but now he is neither giving his resignation nor participating in the probe.