Delhi Budget 2024-25: FM Atishi announces Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi today presented the Delhi government’s budget of 76,000 crore rupees for the financial year 2024-25. Presenting the budget, Atishi proposed a scheme to provide 1000 rupees to the women residents of Delhi. She also added that 250 new courtrooms will be built in Delhi.

Atishi announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ under which Rs 1,000 will be given monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25.

“The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit,” Atishi announced the scheme in her maiden Budget speech.

Atishi also said the government is trying to realise the dream of ‘Ram Rajya’.