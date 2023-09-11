Death toll in Morocco earthquake crosses 2,100

@DDNewslive

Death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco has risen over 2100 while about 2400 are injured. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has thanked several countries including Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates for sending aid following the earthquake that struck Morocco, state-run broadcaster Al Aoula said Sunday.



The Marrakesh city has also been badly hit by the earthquake, as around three lakh people are affected in the area. Rescuers are scrambling to save people in isolated communities in the High Atlas mountains, with aid deliveries hampered by blocked roads.