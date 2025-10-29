Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh; IMD Issues Widespread Red Alerts

Last Updated on October 29, 2025 12:28 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that Cyclone Montha landfall process has commenced. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kilometer per hour gusting to 110 kilometer per hour. The landfall will continue for the next 3-4 hours.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha for tomorrow. According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala and Mahe for the next two to three days. Similar conditions will prevail over Saurashtra, Kutch, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada.

IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds over Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh and North Eastern Region till 31st.