The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh; IMD Issues Widespread Red Alerts

Oct 29, 2025

Last Updated on October 29, 2025 12:28 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that Cyclone Montha landfall process has commenced. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kilometer per hour gusting to 110 kilometer per hour. The landfall will continue for the next 3-4 hours. 

Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha for tomorrow. According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala and Mahe for the next two to three days. Similar conditions will prevail over Saurashtra, Kutch, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada.

IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds over Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh and North Eastern Region till 31st.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

8th Pay Commission Gets Cabinet Nod; Major Salary and Pension Hike on the Horizon

Oct 28, 2025
TOP AWAAZ BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Approves Rs 5,532 Crore Investment for 7 Electronics Plants Under ECMS

Oct 27, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Election Commission to Conduct SIR in 12 States, UTs

Oct 27, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Industrial Output Rises 4% in September, Led by Manufacturing

29 October 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Cyclone Montha: NDRF Deploys 26 Teams Across Six States

29 October 2025 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh; IMD Issues Widespread Red Alerts

29 October 2025 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Committed to Affordable Fertilizers as Kharif Sowing Shows Strong Progress

29 October 2025 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments