Cyclone Ditwah Approaches Tamil Nadu Coast; Red Alerts Issued

IMD Issues Cyclone Ditwah Warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclonic storm warning for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah. IMD has informed that cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving North – Northwest and is expected near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh Coast by early Morning tomorrow. In this regard,IMD has advised residents to follow safety instructions and stay indoors during severe weather. Along with this, the Met Department has also asked the fishermen not to venture into the coastal areas of Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andhra Pradesh coasts till Monday.

NEWS DESK

High Alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu as the cyclonic Storm Ditwah over Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving close to Coastal parts of the state. Presently it is located 90 km southeast of Vedaranyam at Nagapattinam district, 120 k south southeast of Karaikal, 220 Km near Puducherry and 330 km south of Chennai.

Due to the presence of Cyclone Ditwah, Port signal with danger signal number five has been hoisted at Nagapattinam and Karaikal ports. Port Signal number four has been hoisted at Chennai, Cuddalore, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, Pamban and Thoothukudi harbours. Alerts have been issued over SMS by the State Disaster Management Authority to people living in low lying areas to immediately move to safer places. 36 domestic flights and eleven international flights from Chennai airport stands cancelled tomorrow. More from our correspondent;

“According to the weather department, the eye of the Storm will be centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 60 km, 50 km and 25 km from Tamilnadu Coastline by midnight today for the next 24 hours. Red alert has been given to five districts including Nagapattinam and Cuddalore and delta areas. Surplus water from Sembarambakkam and Redhills will be released tonight. People living in the surrounding areas have been alerted.

The Chairman of Tamilnadu Electricity Board Radhakrishnan has said that five EB units in cyclone prone areas around Chennai will be working full time and 1750 field workers will be there to attend to emergencies and ensure electricity. A toll free number has also been announced to receive complaints on power shortage or any untoward incident with regard to electricity.

Orange and yellow alerts have been given for the districts as a preventive measure even as the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah travels parallel to the Coast line resulting in high waves and sea surge with gusty winds.Over 2 lakh hectares of agricultural lands in Thanjavur have been affected due to continuous rains. Karaikal look marooned by the sea waters according to the latest reports.