Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cyclone Alfred hits Australia: 1 Dead, 13 Soldiers Injured, 300,000 without power

Mar 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

One person has drowned, and 13 soldiers have been injured as the downgraded Tropical Cyclone Alfred continues to batter Australia’s east coast, leaving more than 300,000 people without power.

Originally a Category 2 cyclone, Alfred weakened into a tropical low but still brought heavy rain and strong winds, triggering severe flood warnings and widespread disruptions after making landfall yesterday. Meteorologists have warned that further heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, particularly in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland.

Emergency services reported knee-high floodwaters in affected areas, prompting multiple rescues. Authorities have also ordered around 1,000 state schools to remain closed as a precaution.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Colombia: Heavy rains triggered landslide in Pasto

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death toll from clashes in Syria’s coastal region reaches over 1,000

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel to send delegation to Doha tomorrow to advance negotiations for renewing Gaza ceasefire

Mar 9, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Distributes Appointment Letters to Over 51,000 Newly Recruited Teachers

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वक्फ संपत्तियों की सुरक्षा हमारा धार्मिक कर्तव्य है: मौलाना अरशद मदनी

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Colombia: Heavy rains triggered landslide in Pasto

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death toll from clashes in Syria’s coastal region reaches over 1,000

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!