Cyclone Alfred hits Australia: 1 Dead, 13 Soldiers Injured, 300,000 without power

AMN/ WEB DESK

One person has drowned, and 13 soldiers have been injured as the downgraded Tropical Cyclone Alfred continues to batter Australia’s east coast, leaving more than 300,000 people without power.

Originally a Category 2 cyclone, Alfred weakened into a tropical low but still brought heavy rain and strong winds, triggering severe flood warnings and widespread disruptions after making landfall yesterday. Meteorologists have warned that further heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, particularly in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland.

Emergency services reported knee-high floodwaters in affected areas, prompting multiple rescues. Authorities have also ordered around 1,000 state schools to remain closed as a precaution.