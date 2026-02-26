Cuba Coast Guards Kill 4 After US-registered Speedboat entered territorial waters

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 8:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Four people who entered Cuban waters on a US-registered speedboat have been shot dead by border guards. In a statement, Cuba’s interior ministry said that the speedboat’s passengers opened fire on a coast guard vessel that approached them. Six additional passengers were wounded in the incident, which took place near an island on Cuba’s northern coast. ‘

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the nationalities of those on board is unclear, and that the US will make determinations based on the facts. He said the boat was not carrying US government personnel. Cuba’s government said it did not know the identities of those on board the vessel, nor what it was doing in the area, and that an investigation has been launched to clarify the event.