Cricket fever grips ahead of India-Australia clash in ICC World Cup final

AMN

The excitement among cricket fans has reached the feverish pitch as the grand finale of the ICC Men’s World Cup is less than 24 hours away. All preparations are in place for the Final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. The list of distinguished guests include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles among others. Tight security arrangements are being made.

Western Railway will run three pairs of superfast special trains between Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad, Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Ahmedabad at special fares to accommodate the extra crowd of cricket fans.

Meanwhile, an airshow has been organised before the match. The Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will be performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

