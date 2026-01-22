The Indian Awaaz

Cotton Corporation of India gives Rs 8.89 crore dividend to government

Jan 22, 2026

Cotton Corporation of India hands over Rs 8.89 crore dividend to Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has handed over a dividend of 8.89 crore rupees for 2024-25 to Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi today. The Minister appreciated CCI’s performance and highlighted its key role in ensuring remunerative prices to cotton farmers under the Minimum Support Price operations, while maintaining stability in the domestic cotton market.

In a statement, the Ministry of Textiles informed that during 2024-25, CCI achieved a turnover of over 20 thousand crore rupees, one of the highest in its history. It added that CCI also played a major role in promoting certified cotton, producing nearly 97 per cent of Kasturi Cotton Bharat in the country.

