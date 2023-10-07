इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 01:42:39      انڈین آواز

Congress protest in Kerala over BJP portraying Rahul as Ravan

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A large number of Congress workers held protests across Kerala against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as ‘new age Ravan.

The BJP shared the poster of Rahul Gandhi on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle with a caption: “The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat.”

District Congress committees organised protests against the BJP at various centres in the state on Friday . In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress workers marched from Martyr’s Square to the BJP state office, where police blocked them using barricades.

They raised slogans against BJP ,blocked roads and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police had to use three rounds of water cannons to disperse the protesters.

In Alappuzha, Congress workers took out a march to the BJP district office in protest against the social media post shared by the BJP depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ravan.

The march led by Congress district president B Babuprasad resulted in a face-off between the workers of the BJP and Congress. Both sides shouted slogans against each other. Police intervention brought the situation under control .Later, BJP workers led took out a march to the Congress district office, which was blocked by the police. The BJP workers then staged a sit-in on the road leading to the DCC office.

Condemning the action, KPCC president K Sudhakaram said that the BJP camp started trying to eliminate Rahul Gandhi in a situation where Narendra Modi’s star value is diminishing and BJP’s relevance is fading at the national level.

