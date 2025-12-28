The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN POLITICS

Congress celebrates 140th Foundation Day at Party Headquarters

Dec 28, 2025

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 10:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New delhi

Congress today celebrated its 140th foundation day at party headquarters in New Delhi. On the occasion, party President Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the flag at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, senior leaders and party workers also attended the function.

BJP today took a dig at Congress’s foundation day celebration. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the foundation of the Congress party has weakened. Mr Bhatia said that its own party leaders have already raised questions over the issue of internal democracy in the Congress. He added that it is the Congress which had imposed an emergency in the country.

Earlier, addressing the foundation day function, Mr Kharge said that the Congress represents an ideology and ideology never dies. The Congress President added that India emerged as the world’s largest democracy due to the contributions of great leaders from the party.

Related Post

AMN RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Rijiju Hails Dalai Lama as Beacon of Peace at Buddhist Conference in Karnataka

Dec 28, 2025
AMN HINDI SECTION

बांग्लादेश चुनाव: NCP के जमात गठबंधन में शामिल होने से राजनीति गरमाई

Dec 28, 2025
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Railways Sets Course for World-Class Travel in 2026 with Innovation and Comfort

Dec 28, 2025

You missed

AMN RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Rijiju Hails Dalai Lama as Beacon of Peace at Buddhist Conference in Karnataka

28 December 2025 11:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin warns Zelenskyy of tough action against Ukraine

28 December 2025 11:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand: Political Parties register candidates for next PM

28 December 2025 11:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2 Killed in Sweden as Storm Johannes sweeps across Nordic Countries

28 December 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments