Congress asks Modi Govt to halt Indo-US Trade Deal in view of US Supreme Court ruling

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 1:06 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

The Congress has called upon the government to put the Indo-US Trade Deal on hold in view of the decision of the United States Supreme Court invalidating the reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that there was a provision in the ‘Framework of Interim Agreement’ that in case of one country modifying the terms, the other country can also do that.

The Congress general secretary questioned the tearing hurry shown by Prime Minister Modi in getting the trade deal announced by the US President Donald Trump on February 2. He quoted Trump’s announcement, where he had said that he was announcing the deal at the behest of his “dear friend Prime Minister Modi”.

‎Ramesh also referred to a February 2, 2026 statement in which Trump announced the finalisation of the agreement, quoting him as saying that, “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India…”

Alleging political compulsion, Ramesh claimed that had the government “waited just 18 days more, Indian farmers would have been saved their agony and distress and Indian sovereignty would have been protected.”

‎Describing the pact in stark terms, he said the agreement amounted to an “ordeal” for India, arguing that it reflected “desperation and surrender” on the Prime Minister’s part.

‎The Congress has consistently voiced concerns about the trade deal’s potential impact on agriculture, small-scale industries, and domestic manufacturing, maintaining that negotiations should prioritise farmer welfare and protect India’s economic sovereignty.

Referring to Trump’s statement after the Supreme Court decision that the Indo-US Trade Agreement still holds, Ramesh asserted that the Prime Minister Modi must say in clear and unambiguous terms that the ‘Framework of Interim Agreement’ cannot be implemented under current circumstances in view of the US Supreme Court’s decision.