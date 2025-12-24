Congress Alleges Targeted Attacks on Christians, Accuses BJP of Fostering ‘Hate Campaign’

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Allegations of targeted attacks on members of the Christian community have sparked a political storm, with opposition parties accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates of fostering an atmosphere of intolerance and intimidation in several parts of the country.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that Christians are being targeted across the country in an “organised manner” and that the ruling party and its affiliates are promoting an atmosphere of hatred against minorities.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Venugopal said the incidents reflect what he called the “true face” of the BJP’s hostility towards Christianity. He claimed that attacks have taken place in several states, including Jabalpur, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other BJP-ruled regions, and alleged that groups linked to the Sangh Parivar were involved, with the “silent complicity” of state governments.

The Congress leader also referred to reports of entire villages allegedly boycotting Christians, preventing them from entering, and cited an incident in which even a visually impaired woman was allegedly targeted. “It shows how far they are willing to go to insult and intimidate minorities,” he said.

Highlighting a recent episode in Palakkad, Kerala, Venugopal alleged that RSS workers disrupted a children’s Christmas carol choir, saying it exposed what he termed the BJP’s “double standards” in a state where the party is trying to expand its footprint.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venugopal accused him of projecting an image of outreach towards Christians while, he claimed, the conduct of the BJP and its ideological affiliates repeatedly betrayed a different reality. He said the message being sent during Christmas was one of “venom and hatred”, warning that such actions threaten India’s pluralistic and secular fabric.

Venugopal called on the government to take immediate steps to stop the attacks and ensure the safety and dignity of minorities. The BJP has, however, consistently denied allegations of targeting any community and maintains that it is committed to equality and the rule of law.

The remarks have added to the growing political debate over minority rights and social harmony, with opposition parties demanding accountability and stronger action against those responsible for such incidents.