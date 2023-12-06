इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 02:21:02      انڈین آواز

Clean Energy Transition: India’s Leadership Acknowledged in COP28 Talks

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Key representatives from the Quad nations engaged in a panel discussion at the India Pavilion during COP28 in Dubai. The Quad initiatives focused on Clean Energy Innovation and Deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. Ms Ella Davison of Australia, Mr. Lalit Bohra from India, Mr. Izuru Kobayashi of Japan, and Dr. Andrew Light from the USA participated in the dialogue.

Ms Ella Davison, Director, Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, emphasized the importance of collaboration within the Quad construct and bilateral partnerships to identify comparative advantages, address supply chain gaps, and foster long-term cooperation for new industries.

Mr. Izuru Kobayashi, Deputy Director-General for Technology and Environment, Industrial Science, Technology and Environment Policy Bureau, Japan, highlighted the quest for affordable hydrogen and discussed the diverse forms it can take during the application stage, emphasizing the need for efficient supply chains.

Andrew Light Asst Secretary US Department of Energy highlighted the Quad’s role in real-time, honest trading of ideas for a compatible and scalable hydrogen market, ensuring no oversupply or underutilization. The panel also emphasized the essential role of India in the clean energy transformation, envisioning a collaborative finance infrastructure attracting private capital for sustainable development.

The discussion extended to Quad’s involvement in critical mineral production, showcasing a comprehensive approach to addressing global energy challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart