China: At least 15 killed, 44 wounded in fire accident

At least 15 people were killed and 44 wounded in a fire at a residential building in China’s eastern city of Nanjing. Officials said, the fire broke out early Friday morning, with a preliminary investigation suggesting the blaze started on the building’s first floor, where electric bikes had been placed. Twenty-five fire trucks were mobilized to fight the blaze, emergency services said. The injured people were sent to hospital for treatment, officials said, adding one was in critical condition while another was seriously injured.