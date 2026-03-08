The Indian Awaaz

China and India must maintain correct strategic perception, says Chinese FM Wang Yi

Mar 8, 2026

AMN / WEB DESK

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China and India must maintain correct strategic perception, uphold good neighbourliness and friendship, and focus on development to make BRICS cooperation more substantial and bring new hope to the Global South.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress in Beijing, he said the Tianjin summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in 2024 brought about further improvement in China-India relations.

The two sides have witnessed re-energised interactions at all levels, a new record in bilateral trade, and closer people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Condemning the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, the Chinese Foreign Minister asserted that the escalation should never have happened.

He emphasised that the use of military power will never resolve the deep-seated crisis in the region. He warned that the reliance on force undermines the established international order.

