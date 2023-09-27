Centre extends AFSPA in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government of India has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland with effect from October 1, this year.

The AFSPA has been in force in a few districts and police station areas in both Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for many years now and it is extended periodically. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, as “disturbed area” through a notification on March 24, 2023.

It said a further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh are declared as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023, it said.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said the central government had declared eight districts and 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland as “disturbed area” for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023. A further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken, it said. Now, therefore, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and some areas in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto districts have been declared as ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA for a period of six months with effect from October 1, this year.