CCEA  hikes MSP for 14 Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26

A R DAS

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices, MSP for fourteen Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for niger seed at 820 rupees per quintal, followed by Ragi at 596 per quintal, Cotton at 589 rupees per quintal and Sesamum at 579 rupees per quintal.

The Cabinet has also approved two multitracking projects across Indian Railways in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The initiatives will improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions, supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations. The total estimated cost of the projects is 3,399 crore rupees and will be completed up to 2029-30.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor with a length of 108.134 km at a cost of 3653.10 crore rupees in Andhra Pradesh on NH(67) on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer Mode. The approved Badvel-Nellore corridor will provide connectivity to important nodes in the three Industrial Corridors of Andhra Pradesh. These are Kopparthy Node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Orvakal Node on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and Krishnapatnam Node on Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index of the country.

Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Interest Subvention IS component under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, MISS for 2025-26, and approved required fund arrangements. MISS is a Central Sector Scheme aimed at ensuring the availability of short-term credit to farmers at an affordable interest rate through Kisan Credit Card.

Farmers received short-term loans of up to three lakh through Kisan Credit Cards at a subsidized interest rate of 7 percent, with 1.5 percent interest subvention provided to eligible lending institutions. Farmers repaying loans promptly are eligible for an incentive of up to 3 percent as Prompt Repayment Incentive effectively reducing their interest rate on KCC loans to 4 percent.

For loans taken exclusively for animal husbandry or fisheries, the interest benefit is applicable up to two lakh rupees.