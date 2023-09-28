इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2023 03:27:24      انڈین آواز

CBI to probe alleged irregularities in construction of new official residence of Delhi CM Kejriwal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s new residence in Civil Lines. According to CBI official, the inquiry was initiated against unknown public servants of the Government of Delhi and some private persons.

The chief minister has not been named in it. The official said, if the inquiry reveals sufficient details the agency will register a regular case. The CBI has also asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to give details of the payments made to the contractor under several subheads. Besides this, the CBI has also asked for certified copies of the approval of the renovation, recommendations made by PWD officers on the additions and alteration and the approved building plan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart