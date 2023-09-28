CBI to probe alleged irregularities in construction of new official residence of Delhi CM Kejriwal

AMN / WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s new residence in Civil Lines. According to CBI official, the inquiry was initiated against unknown public servants of the Government of Delhi and some private persons.

The chief minister has not been named in it. The official said, if the inquiry reveals sufficient details the agency will register a regular case. The CBI has also asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to give details of the payments made to the contractor under several subheads. Besides this, the CBI has also asked for certified copies of the approval of the renovation, recommendations made by PWD officers on the additions and alteration and the approved building plan.