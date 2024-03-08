CBI searches residence of Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal today.

The CBI officials also visited areas near his house in the Akunchipara locality of Sarberia. This action by CBI is in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area.

On the 5th of January this year, ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal were attacked when they had gone to search Sheikh’s premises in an alleged ration distribution scam.