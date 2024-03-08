FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2024 04:39:20      انڈین آواز

CBI searches residence of Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal today.

The CBI officials also visited areas near his house in the Akunchipara locality of Sarberia. This action by CBI is in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area.

On the 5th of January this year, ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal were attacked when they had gone to search Sheikh’s premises in an alleged ration distribution scam. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart