CBI conducts raid at Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim’s residence

AMN / Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raid at Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim’s residence over Civic Body Recruitment Scam. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the house of West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh in connection with the alleged corruption. The Minister’s house in Peary Mohan Roy Road, Chetla was surrounded by a dozen CRPF personnel.

According to a CBI official, the raid conducted in connection with illegal municipal recruitment in Group C and Group D posts which is being probed as per the Court’s order. The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to carry out a court-monitored probe into the alleged corruption across West Bengal.

“Tell me, am I a thief? roars Firhad

“Tell me, am I a thief?” “Why are you repeatedly targeting me and my family, harassing them time and again in the name of conducting unrelated investigations where you keep finding nothing?”

That was the emotional outburst of Calcutta mayor, state municipal affairs and urban development minister, Firhad Hakim, minutes after the contingent of CBI officers left his Chetla residence after conducting search operations in connection with the civic body recruitment scam case for nearly nine and a half hours on Sunday.

Hakim was flanked by his wife Ismat and daughter Priyadarshini on his two sides when he addressed the media outside his home where he declared: “Throw me in jail if that serves your political purpose. But don’t trample my reputation which I have earned with years of serving the people without a single blot in my political career.”

The leader expressed his exasperation at not being allowed to attend the funeral rituals of his brother in the wake of the raids conducted.

