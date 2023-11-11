CBI arrests three accused, busts illegal job racket allegedly operating in multiple states

Staff Reporter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three accused and busted an illegal job racket allegedly operating in multiple States. A case was registered against six accused and unknown public servants and others.

It was alleged that the organized syndicate consisting of private persons were taking huge amount of money in the camouflage of processing fees or security deposits from prospective job seekers in various Central Government departments and Public Sector Undertakings.



The accused adopted the practice of setting up fake training centers for job seekers in different States and conducted subsequent trainings for them with the motive of attempting to show genuineness of their modus. It was also alleged that the accused developed a thorough system of issuing fake appointment letters, call letters for training at various centers and fake documentation of candidates at fake training centers. The CBI conducted searches at nine places including at Patna, Mumbai, Bangalore, Mangalore and Dhanbad.