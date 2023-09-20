इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2023 02:15:19      انڈین آواز

Canada issues advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

‘Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of border with Pakistan in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada updated its travel advisory urging citizens to exercise “high degree of caution” while travelling to India citing terrorism threat.

Canada while updating its travel advisory asked its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country.

“Avoid non-essential travel to the following states due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency in Assam Manipur,” it said.

It also warned its citizen to avoid travel to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation.

“There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping,” it said, adding, “This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh.”

Image

It also warned its citizens to avoid travel to border areas with Pakistan. “Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance.”

“This advisory excludes the Wagah border crossing,” it said.

Earlier in the day, amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Canada, New Delhi on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat based here in a tit for tat move giving similar reply to Canada.

The High Commissioner of Canada to India (Cameron Mackay) received summons on Tuesday during which the Government of India conveyed its decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat currently stationed in the country.

The diplomat concerned has been officially instructed to depart from India within the next five days, a statement issued by the external affairs ministry said.

